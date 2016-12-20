Samantha Bee Fires A Twitter Zinger At Donald Trump's Family

While Samantha Bee keeps killing it on her show “Full Frontal,” she still likes to keep her Twitter game sharp. On Monday, the political comedian poked fun at President-elect Donald Trump’s reportedly distant relationship with one of his daughters. Playing off a Gizmodo story about Tiffany & Co.–branded barricades at Trump Tower, Bee issued this: The closest Tiffany will get to Trump. https://t.co/5wVpeuI9br— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) December 19, 2016 Here’s the tweet she was referencing: Trump Tower has Tiffany's-branded security barricades because we live in a scifi dystopia now https://t.co/ltuijBpIB3 pic.twitter.com/4Exq6hHCNy— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) December 19, 2016 Rimshot, please.

