Samantha Bee Grudgingly Hails Donald Trump's 'Spokes-Cobra' Kellyanne Conway

Samantha Bee wants to give respect where respect is due. Sort of. The "Full Frontal" host paid grudging tribute to Donald Trump's "omnipresent spokes-cobra" Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday by inducting her into the show's "Great Feminists in Feminism Herstory Hall Of Lady Fame." "Kellyanne did turn Trump's upended porta-potty of a campaign around and get him elected pretty much singlehandedly while raising four children and probably being interrupted every three minutes by the alpha-bro jock-straps Trump likes to surround himself with," said Bee. "She is fucking amazing at her job and she deserves credit." "But not everyone is celebrating," Bee continued, before breaking down just why that's the case. Namely, because Conway is a master of spin, adept at dodging journalists' questions, happy to contradict herself on every occasion and willing to say "literally anything" that people want to hear. "Why the hell is he the president instead of her?" asked Bee. "Kellyanne is the soulless machiavellian despot America deserves. […] You changed history and possibly ended it." Check out the full segment above.