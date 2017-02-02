Samantha Bee Slams Donald Trump For Diverting Attention Away From His Travel Ban

Samantha Bee won’t let President Donald Trump off the hook for his controversial travel ban. Trump may have tried to use Tuesday’s Supreme Court nomination announcement to turn attention away from his executive order, which prohibits refugees and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, but Bee’s determined to keep the spotlight shining firmly on the topic. “Nice misdirection, Criss Angel, but you can’t just shake your keys and distract us from this giant mess you made,” Bee said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal.” “We’re not cable news, we’re Americans. And we would like a word.” After playing out scenes of the chaos that engulfed airports across the country over the weekend, Bee cut to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who admitted that the rollout of the ban had been “confusing.” “Confusing? Give Trump’s ban some credit,” said Bee. “It was the HealthCare.gov of Islamophobia, the Ford Pinto of intolerance, a big fat cocktail of New Coke and Zima poured onto a Microsoft Zune playing an endless loop of the ‘Star Wars’ prequel Jar-Jar Binks scene.” Check out the full segment above. Related Coverage James Corden Calls Out Trump's Travel Ban In The Most Poignant Way Robert Reich Says Donald Trump Poses A Large But Temporary Problem Ellen Skewers Trump's Travel Ban Via 'Finding Dory' Summary Bill Maher Hilariously Picks Apart Trump's Chaotic First Week In Power