Seth Meyers Dissects Donald Trump's Many Lies (Again)

Donald Trump's lies are fast becoming a regular theme for Seth Meyers. On Thursday's broadcast of "Late Night: Seth Meyers," the show's host was once again forced to pick apart the president's false claims from the previous 24 hours. Meyers first analyzed what was believed to be the source of Trump's oft-repeated yet entirely unsupported assertion that he lost the popular vote due to millions of people who voted illegally. Meyers then mocked Trump for his interview with ABC's David Muir, where he reiterated that the media was underselling the size of the crowd at the inauguration and for saying he'd received the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning won the Super Bowl following a speech at the CIA. "The problem with Trump's false claims is that it makes it impossible for us to take his word for it on anything policy-related," said Meyers. Meyers also poured scorn on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) for not calling out the president on his distortions of the truth. "You'll have to forgive Paul, he's a little disoriented," said Meyers. "He's still recovering from his spine removal surgery." Check out the full segment above.