Seth Meyers Hilariously Explains Holiday-Themed Teen Slang

Seth Meyers admits that it's hard to keep up with ever-evolving teen slang. So on Thursday the "Late Night" host decided to explain exactly what some of the new holiday-themed terms actually meant. Well, terms that his team had created ― such as "Ball Drop," "The Holy Land," "Chronic-Kuh" and "Daly Double." "I'm about to turn 43-years-old, I'm married, I have a kid," said Meyers. "But nothing makes me feel older than when I don't know or understand the new slang terms teenagers are using." Check it out in the clip above.

