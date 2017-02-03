Seth Meyers Imagines Donald Trump Giving FDR's Iconic Pearl Harbor Address

Seth Meyers thinks he knows how President Donald Trump would have delivered President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s iconic “Day of Infamy” speech. And it’s definitely not with the gravity that FDR possessed when he addressed the nation on Dec. 8, 1941. On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Meyers imagined what Trump would have said in response to Japan’s attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. Let’s just say it features some “bad hombres.” Check it out from the 6-minute point in the clip above, and listen to excerpts from FDR’s original speech below: Related Coverage Twitter Goes To Town Imagining The #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp Samantha Bee Slams Donald Trump For Diverting Attention Away From His Travel Ban James Corden Calls Out Trump's Travel Ban In The Most Poignant Way Meet The Hilarious Alter Egos Of Trump's Cabinet