Seth Meyers Is Sick Of Donald Trump's False Voter Fraud Claims

Enough is enough. Seth Meyers says it's time for President Donald Trump to stop bogusly claiming that he'd have won the popular vote in the 2016 election had it not been for the millions of people who voted illegally. After the new president repeated the entirely unsupported allegations earlier this week, the "Late Night" host took him to task on Tuesday's broadcast of the show. "Why do you keep lying about this? There is zero evidence for this claim," said Meyers, before likening Trump to a Super Bowl winner "who spends the post-game interview complaining about a pass interference call in the first quarter." Check out the full segment above.