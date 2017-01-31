Seth Meyers Reveals What Donald Trump Should Always Do Before Taking Action

Seth Meyers took aim at Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban on Monday. The “Late Night” host dubbed the executive order which prohibits refugees and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as “cruel and unnecessary.” Meyers then dissected the “sloppy and confusing” implementation of the ban itself, which he said saw officials “caught off guard” and resulted in a judge ordering deportations to be halted. “Trump should be the first president that legally has to count to 100 before taking action,” said Meyers. “Not because he’ll think better of it, but because he’ll forget what it is.” Meyers then grew more serious as he lamented Trump’s actions. “It’s only been a week,” Meyers said, “but the Trump administration has already revealed itself to be a government of incompetent authoritarians with nothing but contempt for many of the basic constitutional principles this country has cherished since its founding.” Check out the full segment above. Related Coverage A Tremendous Roundup Of Street Art Ridiculing Donald Trump Bill Maher Hilariously Picks Apart Trump's Chaotic First Week In Power 'Spinal Tap' Spoof Of Trump's ABC Interview Turns It Up To 11 Dutch TV Mocks Trump With Spoof Tourism Ad James Corden Calls Out Trump's Travel Ban In The Most Poignant Way