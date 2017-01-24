Seth Meyers Takes Aim At The Trump Administration's 'Alternative Facts'

Seth Meyers called out President Donald Trump’s administration for openly lying on its first full day in office. On Monday night, the “Late Night” host denounced Kellyanne Conway, advisor to Trump, for trying to argue that White House press secretary Sean Spicer did not actually lie during his weekend press briefing, but instead just presented “alternative facts.” “Kellyanne Conway is like someone trying to do the Jedi mind trick after only a week of Jedi training,” Meyers said. Meyers stressed the importance of exposing seemingly inconsequential falsehoods, such as Trump’s claim that his inauguration turnout was the biggest ever. “These may seem like small lies, but the small lies inoculate us against bigger lies,” said Meyers. “They make facts a matter of partisan debate, rather than accepted, shared reality. It may be crowd sizes now, but soon much bigger decisions will come when reality will matter.” The late night host also had some words of comfort for the new POTUS. “Don’t worry,” he said. “You’re still the most popular president since Obama.” Check it out in the clip above. Related Coverage Stephen Colbert Begins The Trump Era With A Yuuuge New Look Bill Maher Highlights Extent Of Opioid Abuse In Trump-Voting States Bookies Offer Yuuuge Odds On Trump's Impeachment Within 6 Months