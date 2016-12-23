‘Skeptic On A Stick’ Is Seth Meyers' Perfect Holiday Toy For Atheists

There’s an atheist alternative to the “Elf on the Shelf” this holidays. Introducing… the (spoof) “Skeptic on a Stick.” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” parodied the festive tradition Thursday with a satirical ad for the mock toy that promises to teach children “secular facts, not religious fables.” There’s even a bonus gift if you order within the next 30 minutes. Check out the full fake ad in the clip above. Related Coverage Seth Meyers Hilariously Rips Almost Every Aspect Of The Upcoming Holidays Helen Mirren Reveals Exactly What She Thinks Of 2016 Deadly Snake Hides In Christmas Tree Just Like A Decoration

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx