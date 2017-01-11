Social Media Makes Us Feel Inferior, So Here's A Cheery Song About It!

Your social media accounts are often tiny windows into your own psyche. And while we try to project the best versions of ourselves to the world, that can have an adverse effect, as everyone believes their lives are inferior to the lives of their social media friends. Basically, everyone looks great and feels like crap. Writers Max Azulay and Alex Mullen have backed their message with a bubbly tune, so it will be easier to hear. Because it’s important that you hear this.

