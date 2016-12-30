Someone Literally Turned 2016 Into A Horror Movie

Everyone’s been saying it: 2016 was one traumatic year. It’s the year we lost David Bowie, Harper Lee, Prince, and Princess Leia and her mother. It’s the year the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. It’s the year Donald Trump was voted president of the United States. It’s the year Harambe was shot. These past 12 months have played out like a surreal horror film ― so Friend Dog Studios turned the year into one, in the form of a fake movie trailer. The comedy studio premiered the trailer Wednesday for “2016: The Movie,” and it hits way too close to home. The trailer’s story touches all the shitty things that happened this year, including notable deaths, exploding phones and Trump’s “locker room talk” defense. If there’s anything this movie trailer does, it confirms that we’re not just going crazy: This year felt bad universally. And whatever you do, don’t trust the boyfriend in the video above when he says, “It’s OK. It’s not like it could get any worse.” YouTube/Friend Dog Studios

