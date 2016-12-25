Someone Recut The 'Elf' Trailer As A Thriller, And It’s Terrifying

“Elf” just got evil. The 2003 fantasy/comedy movie takes a very dark turn in this spoof trailer, which recuts it as a thriller. Instead of being a carefree elf searching for his biological father in New York City, Will Ferrell’s lead character Buddy is something altogether more sinister. Mashable’s YouTube channel CineFix posted the hilarious, and slightly terrifying, clip online Saturday. Check out the full “trailer” above. Related Coverage Little Boy Inadvertently Draws NSFW Version Of Santa's Reindeer People Are Tweeting Their Holiday Survival Plans, And They're Hilarious Watch This Guy Dynamite A Christmas Tree Just In Time For The Holidays Hydraulic Press Crushes Every Ounce Of Cheer Out Of The Holidays

