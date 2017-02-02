'South Park' Guys To 'Back Off' Mocking Trump For A Sad Reason

”South Park” is done with Trump ― at least for the moment. The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, said in an Australian interview Thursday that they’ve decided to “back off” on satirizing President Donald Trump because his administration is already creating tough-to-top comedy. “It’s really tricky now because satire has become reality,” Parker told the show “7.30.” “It’s really hard to make fun of,” Parker continued. “We were really trying to make fun of what was going on but we couldn’t keep up … and what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with.” “So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours,” he said. Stone added that fans have told them that they have “all this good material” as if the two should be happy about it. “It doesn’t feel that way,” Stone said. In any case, the pair won’t be working on any new episodes for several months. We’ll miss shots like this: and this….