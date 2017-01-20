Stephen Colbert Brings Back 'Colbert Report' Alter Ego For Obama Send-Off

Stephen Colbert is back! The CBS “Late Show” host resurrected his conservative alter-ego from Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report” on Thursday night to bid goodbye to his longtime nemesis, President Barack Obama. Or rather ― for legal reasons ― he brought back the host’s “identical twin cousin.” With his sword, Captain America shield and cocked eyebrow, Colbert launched into an old “Report” segment, Werd, to give the president a hilarious and surprisingly emotional farewell. Check it out above.