Stephen Colbert Introduces The Hilarious Alter Egos Of Donald Trump's Cabinet

Donald Trump isn’t afraid to call people names. And neither is Stephen Colbert. The “Late Show” host has given the new president’s cabinet some hilarious alter egos over the last few weeks, and he’s compiled them all into one glorious YouTube montage. Find out just who Colbert thinks are “the handsomest guy at the liquor store” and the “angry neck with ears” in the clip above. Related Coverage A Tremendous Roundup Of Street Art Ridiculing Donald Trump Samantha Bee Slams Donald Trump For Diverting Attention Away From His Travel Ban James Corden Calls Out Trump's Travel Ban In The Most Poignant Way