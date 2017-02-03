Stephen Colbert Is Sick Of Donald Trump Stealing His Act

Stephen Colbert has officially put Donald Trump “on notice.” On Thursday, the “Late Show” host joked that he was fed up with the president ripping off his ideas — including the very act of putting things “on notice.” After noting that Trump had earlier put Iran “on notice” via this tweet, Colbert said he’d spotted how “Trump keeps stealing from me.” “You see, on my old show I put people ‘on notice’ on my ‘on notice’ board,” he quipped, before claiming that Trump had also ripped off his “Colbert Report” persona ― someone who he said was “desperate to be loved” and didn’t believe in facts. Check out the full segment above. Related Coverage Swiss TV Show Rips Into Trump With A Spoof Tourism Ad Seth Meyers Imagines Trump Giving FDR's Pearl Harbor Address Cartoon Trump's Phone Call With Australia's PM Doesn't Go As Planned