Stephen Colbert Reveals The Back-Up Slogans For Donald Trump's 2020 Campaign

Stephen Colbert has the scoop on the (spoof) back-up slogans that Donald Trump may yet use for his future re-election campaign. Following Wednesday's news that the president-elect plans to replace "Make America Great Again" with "Keep America Great" (yes, the same slogan featured in the horror movie "The Purge: Election Year") as the rallying cry for 2020, the "Late Show" host did some digging. And Colbert claims to have uncovered the alternative catchphrases that Trump's team will work with should the next four years not go entirely as planned. "Okay This Time We Really Are Going to Make America Great, I Swear" does have a certain ring to it. Check out the other suggestions in the clip above, starting at 7:40.