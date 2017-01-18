Stephen Colbert Ridicules Donald Trump For Taking Off His First Weekend

Stephen Colbert isn’t happy about Donald Trump’s plans to take off his first weekend as POTUS. In an interview with the Times of London on Sunday, the president-elect reportedly said he’d get to work on making America great again on Monday, as he didn’t want to mix celebrating Friday’s inauguration with signing executive orders. “I don’t understand how it’s that confusing,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.” “How do you mix up signing with celebrating?” he asked, before mimicking Trump saying, “‘I’m sorry, I thought I was giving out an autograph; instead I accidentally gave back the Louisiana Purchase. Is that in the mail yet?’” Colbert later commented on Trump having the lowest approval rating of any incoming president in history and how he’s already reportedly losing the support of some white nationalists. Check out the full segment above. Related Coverage Bookies Offer Yuuuge Odds On Trump's Impeachment Within 6 Months Redditors Imagine If Obama Tweeted Like Trump Green Day Rips Trump In New 'Troubled Times' Video