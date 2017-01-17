Stephen Colbert Shreds Donald Trump's 'Avoidable Care Act'

As long as Donald Trump and Republicans appear to be without the replacement part of their plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert figures they should go one step further. That’s right, don’t bother with coverage at all. As a graphic popped up that read “Avoidable Care Act,” Colbert said Monday, “Just make it illegal for your doctor to tell you your diagnosis. That way, you’ll never need insurance as far as you know.” Wait, Stephen, the GOP has tried how many times to vote away the healthcare system that happens to treat millions of Trump supporters? Watch the whole takedown above. H/T Uproxx

