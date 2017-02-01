Sting Slays James Corden In A Battle Of Singing Waiters

James Corden duked it out with Sting for the title of best singing waiter on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.” But there was only ever going to be one winner. Corden did his best at charming a restaurant’s diners. However, the British rock star turned up the heat by repeatedly encroaching on Corden’s turf. And when they began one-upping each other, Sting brought it home with a rousing finale. Check out the full “battle” above. Related Coverage James Corden Calls Out Trump's Travel Ban In The Most Poignant Way Sting And Peter Gabriel To Co-Headline Summer Tour James Corden Suggests A New Catchphrase For America's Economy