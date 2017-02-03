Swiss TV Show Rips Into Donald Trump With A Spoof Tourism Ad

During the inauguration, Donald Trump pledged to put “America First.” But a satirical Swiss TV show hopes its spoof tourism ad will persuade the new president to put “Switzerland Second.” Using Trump’s own speaking style, “Deville Late Night’s” parody commercial promotes what it thinks POTUS may want to see in its country. “We have the best women,” the voiceover says. “They’re all 10s.” It also pokes fun at the “total disaster” of the Netherlands, where the “Zondag Met Lubach” show produced a similar parody in January. Check out the full “commercial” above, and see the Dutch version below: Related Coverage Twitter Goes To Town Imagining The #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp James Corden Calls Out Trump's Travel Ban In The Most Poignant Way Meet The Hilarious Alter Egos Of Trump's Cabinet