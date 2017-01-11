That #TrumpPressConference Table Was So STACKED, Trump Fell In Love With It

Many words came to mind in the midst of watching Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday. Words like “Gah!” and “Huh?” and [audible gag]. But while people were focused on pesky, unimportant things like conflicts of interest and ethics, they completely missed the love story that happened right before their very eyes. It involved Trump, a table full of stacked papers and folders … and a fiery lust. Okay, let’s do this press confer — whoa, who is that table stacked with papers? TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Be cool. Pretend you’re not interested. Lucas Jackson / Reuters [Table stacked with papers reacts.] Lucas Jackson / Reuters Oh yeah, that table is staaaaaacked. With papers. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images I’d ream the hell out of that paper. Lucas Jackson / Reuters Hmmm, I think this table of papers might be a 10. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Speaking of numbers, I would No. 2 pencil all over that. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Speaking of “wood.” Evan Vucci/AP Oof, feeling a little flushed. This table of stacked papers is doing something to me. Spencer Platt via Getty Images Hey! Mike! Why don’t you take a picture of the stacks, it’ll last longer. Spencer Platt via Getty Images “Word on the street is the table stacked with paper is single. And interested.” TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Well, well, well. Still got it, Donald. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Listen, I’m sorry I yelled at you about the table of papers. You don’t think it has any S-Tree-Ds, do you? Ahh, I kid, get outta here you little rascal! Lucas Jackson / Reuters OK, so the reports of me doing nasty things in a Moscow hotel room are … um … DON EMMERT via Getty Images Sorry, I can’t concentrate up here with that table of papers! Lucas Jackson / Reuters Now, would I do nasty things to this stacked table of paper and folders? TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images … TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Yes, unequivocally. I would do amazing things, incredible things, to that table of stacked paper and folders. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters I’d be all, “Oh yeah, mmm, oh yeah, that’s it.” DON EMMERT via Getty Images I’d have paper cuts everywhere. Bloomberg via Getty Images But I’m sure your garbage news site would try to make me look like some kind of sicko. DON EMMERT via Getty Images But to answer the question you didn’t ask, yes I’ll be honored to serve this country with these hot pieces of paper at my side. Spencer Platt via Getty Images OK, I’m being told we have important table to do — gah, work, I mean work! Seth Wenig/AP Thank you so much for being here. DON EMMERT via Getty Images Oh crap, it’s that chair from the debate. Let’s get out of here. Evan Vucci/AP See: Donald Trump Fell In Love With A Chair Right Before Our Eyes Have the table of stacked papers brought to me. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images “President-elect Trump requests your presence in his room.” Lucas Jackson / Reuters Steve Bannon goes to watch. Spencer Platt via Getty Images

