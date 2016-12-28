This Comedian Makes A Solid Case For Why Gatorade Should Sponsor Him

The difference between those who come in second and those who take home the trophy is champion-level dedication. Sometimes when you want something that seems unattainable, you grit your teeth, lace up your sneakers, and … tweet at Gatorade. Writer and comedian Jon Savitt wants to be sponsored by Gatorade. So, he put together this promo ― let’s call it a hype video ― to prove his case. Your move, Gatorade. .@Gatorade This is the most effort I've ever put into anything. Please consider sponsoring me. #athlete pic.twitter.com/t2HqQxbM66— Jon Savitt (@savittj) December 27, 2016

