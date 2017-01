Just in case a certain quarterback was hoping to play with overinflated footballs for a change in Sunday’s Super Bowl, let this video be a warning. The Slow Mo Guys Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy inject an excessive amount of air to blow up a football along with a soccer ball, capturing the explosions in slow-motion. Those with the big game on the brain can skip to the 1:50 mark for the football’s destruction. H/T Tastefully Offensive