This Lady Gaga Parody Gives A 'Million Reasons' Why 2016 Really Sucked

The Cubs won the World Series. Harriet Tubman will take Andrew Jackson’s place on the $20 bill … Ken Bone? For sketch group Half Day Today, there are millions of reasons to walk away from 2016, and very few that would make us stay.xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
The Cubs won the World Series. Harriet Tubman will take Andrew Jackson’s place on the $20 bill … Ken Bone? For sketch group Half Day Today, there are millions of reasons to walk away from 2016, and very few that would make us stay.xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply