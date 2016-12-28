This Lady Gaga Parody Gives A 'Million Reasons' Why 2016 Really Sucked

December 28, 2016

The Cubs won the World Series. Harriet Tubman will take Andrew Jackson’s place on the $20 bill … Ken Bone?  For sketch group Half Day Today, there are millions of reasons to walk away from 2016, and very few that would make us stay.

