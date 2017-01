Back on December 7, 2016, Abhishek Singh promised Reddit that he was building a robot that would respond to commands with GIFs. The post itself was a series of GIFs and photos showing the blueprints, design stages and components. On Thursday, Singh released a video showing the fully functioning robot, named Peeqo, fitted with voice commands, emotive responses, and even the ability to sync with Spotify and play your music requests.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx