'Timmy' Kimmel Explains How The Truth Works To Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel did his best on Thursday to break down just how the truth works for President-elect Donald Trump's benefit. Or we should say, "Timmy" Kimmel did. The late night show host referenced Trump's tweet about it being "for the people to make up their own minds as to the truth" regarding his comments about WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange. Then he explained how that wasn't really how "truth" works. "You can't make up your mind about the truth," Kimmel said. "The truth is the truth. If the truth isn't true, it's not the truth." It wasn't a "difference of opinion" if space agency NASA said the Earth is round and someone else said it was flat, added Kimmel. "The Earth is flat," he said, before using a coffee shop scenario in which a barista erroneously calls him "Timmy" to further illustrate his point. Well explained, Timmy. Or Jimmy… Dammit, post-truth politics. Check it out in the clip above.

