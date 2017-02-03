Trevor Noah: 'America Already Invades Mexico — Every Spring Break'

President Donald Trump has reportedly threatened to invade Mexico to stop “bad hombres down there” if the Mexican military doesn’t step up. On “The Daily Show” on Thursday, Trevor Noah brought a little reality to the situation by explaining that the U.S. already invades Mexico “every spring break.” Noah quoted the president when he explained that those invading Americans aren’t necessarily the best and brightest. “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists, and some, I assume, are good people.” Comedy Central