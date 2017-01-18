Trevor Noah: Barack Obama Spending Last Days Baby-Proofing America

Barack Obama’s last week as president is a busy one. That’s because he’s busy baby-proofing America, according to Trevor Noah. On Tuesday’s “The Daily Show,” Noah pointed out all the things that Obama is doing to protect America from the coming Trump administration, including banning drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, reducing the number of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay and attempting to keep 20 million Americans from losing their health insurance. “It makes sense, because America has essentially elected a giant baby, and, like any good parent, you need to bolt things to the wall,” Noah said. “As much as you chose this little f**k, you know he’s probably going to destroy the place.”