Trevor Noah Gives Trump His 'Just Desserts' With Real Inaugural Cake

After feasting on Donald Trump’s bizarre first week in office, Trevor Noah decided to sweeten the pot on Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” Noah brought out an actual cake presented at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls Friday. He even showed where the president and Vice President Mike Pence cut into it together. Worried it might have spoiled? “It’s all styrofoam,” Noah exclaimed. “Just like Trump’s administration, this cake is bad for the environment.” The cake is a duplicate of the one served at Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration, which Noah noted was ironic. “This guy just copies everything about the Obamas,” he said. “They copied Obama’s cake. They copied the Obama speech. The only thing they couldn’t copy was Obama’s approval rating.” Comedy Central The cake can’t be eaten, but Noah thinks it can be used to give Trump his “just desserts.” He’s asking people to tweet their ideas on what should be done with the inaugural cake with the hashtag #trumpcake. Some of the suggestions so far include: An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that Little Debbie's birth certificate is a fraud! #TrumpCake #CAGA— Trump Cake (@realTrumpCake) January 27, 2017 The concept of gluten intolerance was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. baking non-competitive. #TrumpCake— Trump Cake (@realTrumpCake) January 27, 2017 I, @realTrumpCake, am calling for a complete and total ban on baklava until we figure out what the hell is going on. #CAGA #TrumpCake— Trump Cake (@realTrumpCake) January 27, 2017 I'm, like, a very delicious cake. Tremendous layers. The best icing. So good. #CakeAmericaGreatAgain #TrumpCake— Trump Cake (@realTrumpCake) January 27, 2017 We love pan dulce, folks. As long as it comes here LEGALLY. #TrumpCake #CAGA— Trump Cake (@realTrumpCake) January 27, 2017