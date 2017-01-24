Trevor Noah Likes Seeing Kellyanne Conway 'Taste The Bulls**t In Her Mouth'

Kellyanne Conway inspired a new meme when she used the term “alternative facts” on “Meet the Press,” but Trevor Noah has a grudging respect for her spin doctor ways. “I like that she can taste the bullshit in her mouth,” Noah said on Monday’s “The Daily Show.” “You can tell she’s lying because right after she says it, she tries to casually flip her hair afterwards like she’s all chill.” Check it out on this gif: via GIPHY In the spirit of offering “alternative facts,” “Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic offered these “alternative” explanations for why the “yugely” massive crowds Trump claimed attended his inauguration may have seemed small. “A lot of people left early because, as Trump predicted, they got tired of winning,” and “You just couldn’t see Trump’s crowd because they were wearing polar bear skins.”