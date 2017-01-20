Trevor Noah Previews Trump White House: 'We're So F**ked!'

Think that photo of Donald Trump supposedly writing his inaugural speech looks a little fake? Trevor Noah says you can expect a lot of that over the next four years. “It’s not a lie. It’s an ad,” he explained on Thursday’s “The Daily Show.” “America: You have to get used to the fact that you elected a reality show president and you should know a publicity still when you see one.” Noah said that the photo was simply Trump promoting what he joked was “the 45th season of the TV show ‘President.’” He added: “It’s also the final season, by the way, but that’s a different subject.” Noah then offered his prediction of how the Trump White House reality show will go. “We’re so fucked!” he said.