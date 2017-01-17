Trevor Noah Takes Down Donald Trump For Bombastic Attack On John Lewis

Trevor Noah wondered if Donald Trump even knew who Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was before he attacked the civil rights hero on Twitter. Last Saturday ― two days before the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day ― the president-elect tweeted that Lewis was “all talk … no action or results,” after learning that the congressman did not consider Trump to be a “legitimate president.” “I’m sorry, what?” Noah asked. “You’re calling a civil rights hero who marched in Selma with Martin Luther King Jr. ‘all talk no action’? Saying John Lewis isn’t a man of action is like me saying: ‘Donald Trump is all tax returns, no tweets.’” Trump’s comments did not go over well with fellow lawmakers or with Lewis’ constituents. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front page on Sunday summed up the sentiment fairly succinctly: In Atl for the weekend, so had to grab a copy of the @ajc for this cover story. pic.twitter.com/MjonHiFcgc— Shauna Stuart (@ShaunaReporter) January 15, 2017 Watch Noah’s entire takedown in the video above.

