Trevor Noah: Trump's Executive Orders Prove He Should've Seen 'Hamilton'

The Trump administration is going to be one big civics lesson on the Constitution, but, sadly, the president is unlikely to learn anything. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah explained how Donald Trump’s executive order declaring what amounts to a war on sanctuary cities “arguably violates the 10th Amendment.” “[The amendment] says all the power not given to the federal government goes to the states, so you can’t force a state to do the federal government’s job,” Noah said. “Which is something Trump would know if he watched ‘Hamilton.’” Noah then spoke directly to Trump: “You can’t send Pence in your place! He can’t rap it back to you! It’s just not the same!”