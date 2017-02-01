Trevor Noah: Trump's First Week Proves He's A Bad Businessman

One of President Donald Trump’s selling points as a candidate was that he’d run the country like a business. Based on his first week in office, Trevor Noah suspects the president is a bad businessman. “What kind of business would launch a new product without telling the rest of the company about it, without checking it with the lawyers?” Noah said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” “Or, most importantly, worrying about how it would affect their brand? What kind of company would do that?” Noah does concede that Trump is actually keeping his campaign promise. “He may not be running the country like a business,” Noah said. “But he is running it like his business.” Comedy Central