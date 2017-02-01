Triumph Rips Trump And Supporters Again In Vicious Inauguration Outtakes

When Triumph the Insult Comic Dog pissed all over Donald Trump and his supporters at the presidential inauguration, the video went viral. But the pooch unleashed other disses that went unseen ― until now. On Tuesday, “Conan” released the equally hilarious outtakes. “What insurance company do you use, Blue Cross or Burning Cross?” Triumph asked one attendee. Stick around for a tense encounter with a blurred-out Trump loyalist who clearly didn’t appreciate the jokes. At least this guy had a sense of humor. h/t Uproxx