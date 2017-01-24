Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Unleashes Trump Inauguration Jokes

Man’s best friend just made President Donald Trump an enemy. In a gig for “Conan” aired Monday, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog hurled a torrent of zingers at the new president’s inauguration. Surveying the crowd, the canine comedian quipped, “If Walmart could vomit, this is what would come out.” As for the president himself, Triumph noted, “Even the bible he’s supposed to put his hand on has just filed a restraining order.” There was also the matter of the dog unable to say “President Trump” without vomiting. Better luck next time, Triumph!