‘Trump Draws’ Hilariously Mocks President Signing Executive Orders

A new Twitter account is drawing a large following. “Trump Draws,” an account that tweets GIFs of President Donald Trump showing off doodles instead of signed executive orders, has gained more than 170,000 followers since its first tweet on Jan. 31. The GIFs are a parody of the moment Trump signed three executive actions on Saturday to impose a five-year ban on lobbying for administration, reorganize the National Security Council’s structure and order the Department of Defense to come up with a plan to defeat ISIS within 30 days. After he was done signing each, he would show it off for the cameras, not unlike a proud child showing what he did that day in arts and crafts. (You can watch it in the video above.) The account “Trump Draws” has only tweeted seven GIFs as of press time, but each — which have garnered thousands of likes and retweets — are sure to put a YUGE smile on your face. house pic.twitter.com/AHAjqMazJ4— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017 kat pic.twitter.com/ra55wo0ulW— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017 me pic.twitter.com/R64NwAYGKu— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017 dinosar pic.twitter.com/R629EU9WDh— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) February 1, 2017 turkey pic.twitter.com/t6OJ15Fsan— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017 horse pic.twitter.com/9UK8xE4KsG— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) January 31, 2017 train pic.twitter.com/D7e3Wpwxd0— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) February 1, 2017