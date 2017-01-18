Trump Gets Trolled After Tweeting Photo Of Himself Writing Inauguration Speech

Well, that was a YUGE mistake. On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a photo of himself supposedly writing his inauguration speech. Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017 It didn’t take long for Twitter to start tearing it apart: .@realDonaldTrump And, dear, I know you need a familiar bed, but the "winter White House" is the White House.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 18, 2017 @realDonaldTrump that's not how people write, Donald. You need to put the paper flat on the desk, and open the notepad.— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 18, 2017 @realDonaldTrump that is a blank piece of paper and you're holding a closed sharpie pic.twitter.com/ekCcH8eTXe— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 18, 2017 .@realDonaldTrump you look as depressed as we feel.— Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) January 18, 2017 Then, naturally, the jokes began rolling in: @realDonaldTrump Who is translating it from the original Russian for you?— Neil Miller (@rejects) January 18, 2017 @realDonaldTrump Will it start with "Four Russian Whores And Seven Hacks Ago"…— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 18, 2017 Cool pic of @realDonaldTrump writing his inaugural address. pic.twitter.com/ycxEftY89G— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 18, 2017 Draw me like one of your French girls pic.twitter.com/3I4tjFiDn1— HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) January 18, 2017 And things got really fun when people began to speculate as to what he was actually writing: @realDonaldTrump "Oh god what have I done?" pic.twitter.com/BPGwBYt74F— (((Evan Jacobs))) (@esjacobs) January 18, 2017 good job @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ioj869Tfy3— uhhh (@_uhhhhhhh) January 18, 2017 Here's proof @realDonaldTrump wrote it himself #WhoToldYouThatWasAGOODPhoto pic.twitter.com/1MACN9L3xU— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 18, 2017 "Writing my inaugural address"? @realDonaldTrump doesn't need to be so shy about his sketch – V. Putin must be v. proud pic.twitter.com/Ktyed3wTYM— Asa Bennett (@asabenn) January 18, 2017 Whoa, quite the talent, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Jf5HkCkOYm— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 18, 2017 RT: @realDonaldTrump Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/YXEKAMiOSo— RickyFTW (@rickyftw) January 18, 2017 Let’s just hope none of these assumptions actually make it into his speech on Friday.