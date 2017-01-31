Twitter Feasts On Donald Trump With #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders

When it comes to needing attention, President Donald Trump appears to be a thirsty, thirsty man. But probably pretty hungry, too, after all the executive orders he’s been signing. That, plus his affinity for fast food, led to this week’s HuffPost Comedy hashtag: #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders. Here are some of the very best: A Bucket of KKKFC #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) January 31, 2017 Burrito. You're paying for it. #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) January 31, 2017 Alternative fact whopper with a diet Snopes. #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders @HuffPostComedy— She-J Staz (@SheJStaz) January 31, 2017 Five Guys to Decide a Womans Rights#ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— Nefarioso (@IEatusesFetuses) January 31, 2017 Alternative taco #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/mRIo7bGNe5— Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) January 31, 2017 #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders Breitbratwurst— MyFriendsCallMeJeff (@JWAlex_in_MTL) January 31, 2017 Atomic Wigs #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— lancegould (@lancegould) January 31, 2017 "Oh, I'll just grab something from the crotcheteria." #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders pic.twitter.com/P9C2bMJn32— Matt Knight (@LegendaryCatch) January 31, 2017 One large WALLburger #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/kFl0BwZLPf— Samantha Hirsch (@slhirsch) January 31, 2017 I don't think #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders are a good idea.

Fast food isn't good for the Constitution.

(Buh-bum-tss!)— Jason Meunier (@jm_meunier) January 31, 2017 Give me the lunch codes.#ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— DanJustDan (@ShotoDan2016) January 31, 2017 Subway, but with a different terrible Jared #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/N6kuu9MNJs— Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) January 31, 2017 #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders

I'll have the Bad Hombre-burger with Nasty Woman Fries.— ThePublicGadfly (@ThePublicGadfly) January 31, 2017 For every item I order, the people who went before me have to return two things THEY ordered

#ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) January 31, 2017 #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders

1 Tiny Finger Meal

1 Orange Soda

ImPeach Pie@HuffPostComedy— Shizuka Kobayashi (@ShizukaKobayash) January 31, 2017 The McGridlock #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— Matt Sullivan (@ComebackComic) January 31, 2017 Spicer Chicken Sandwich #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— Preston Porter (@pr3ston) January 31, 2017 Pandering Express

#ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— Spork Mcgork (@SporkMcgork) January 31, 2017 A Whopper with sleaze #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— Jaime Lopez (@Lopeezie) January 31, 2017 Freshly-Grabbed Chick-fil-A #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders @HuffPostComedy— Nora McManus (@Nora_McManus) January 31, 2017 #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders

Mouthful of Putine— Ian F. Hood (@IanFHood) January 31, 2017 Cancel the Gettysburger Address #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders— Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) January 31, 2017 Thin-Skinned Chicken a l' Orange with Spicer sauté lies on the side. #ExecutiveFastFoodOrders @HuffPostComedy— Loren Bazan (@LadyofWolves) January 31, 2017 Turtle soup #executivefastfoodorders pic.twitter.com/U7ClzOqIDC— (((peterBeberhard))) (@whomeverett) January 31, 2017