Twitter's @MatureTrumpTwts Is The Grown-Up Trump We Probably Won't Get

If his tweets are any indication, we may be on the verge of inaugurating the most infantile president since Chester A. Cootie-Booger. viafilms via Getty Images Seventeenth president of the United States, Chester A. Cootie-Booger, descendant of the great westward trailblazing Cootie clan, and son of pioneering inventor Sandra Booger. But what if we could ignore Donald Trump’s Twitter account and replace it with a more mature one? I know, you’re in, right?? @MatureTrumpTwts is exactly that. Listen, I know it’s almost impossible to ignore the president-elect’s tweets … but let me dream, won’t you? On celebrities at his inauguration: MatureTrumpTwts On Vladimir Putin: MatureTrumpTwts On the Donald Trump Foundation: MatureTrumpTwts On President Obama: MatureTrumpTwts On the new year: MatureTrumpTwts On Chicago’s homicide rate: MatureTrumpTwts On Russian hacking: MatureTrumpTwts On the DNC hack: MatureTrumpTwts On nuclear weapons: MatureTrumpTwts On Obamacare: MatureTrumpTwts On himself: MatureTrumpTwts

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx