Yeah, they had the chops then, too. Rumble has assembled what it claims to be clips of big-time comedians performing stand-up for the first time. Check out a young Patton Oswalt, Chris Rock and Sarah Silverman ― plus the departed Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Lenny Bruce. Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy are in there, too, along with others. It’s like watching comedy history without the two-drink minimum.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx