Watch This Bunny Play Jenga Like A Boss

January 4, 2017 admin COMEDY 0

Beware the bunnies, people. Sure, they’re cute and fuzzy. But at least one will kick your butt in Jenga. And yet we humans remain so confident in our Jenga superiority. Stupid humans. h/t Tastefully Offensive

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*