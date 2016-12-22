When Elf On The Shelf Turns Into A Forbidden Love

December 22, 2016 admin COMEDY 0

Talk about elf-gratification. In a new video posted by Funny Or Die, a housewife (Amy Smart) discovers that her new Elf on the Shelf is more than just a toy when they start playing around. Santa definitely won’t approve.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*