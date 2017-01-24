White House Press Secretary Cinematically Roasted With #SeanSpicerAFilm

Only a week in and already press secretary Sean Spicer is steering the White House press briefings like a Lifetime movie. Quick, here’s my impression of a Lifetime movie: “NO ONE BELIEVES ME!” It’s been a tough few days for Spicer. But this is the job, Sean ― people have questions. And people on Twitter have jokes, so let’s allow them to get those jokes out. This week on the HuffPost Comedy hashtag game, we dove into Spicer’s unique ability to present fiction! This is #SeanSpicerAFilm! An Inconvenient Alternative Truth #SeanSpicerAFilm @HuffPostComedy— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) January 24, 2017 The Silence of the Facts #SeanSpicerAFilm— Ami (@ohhsquirrel) January 24, 2017 The White House Of Tiny Hands and Fog #SeanSpicerAFilm @HuffPostComedy— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) January 24, 2017 The Lyin' King

#SeanSpicerAFilm— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) January 24, 2017 #SeanSpicerAFilm

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants-on-Fire— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) January 24, 2017 Straight Outta Credibility #SeanSpicerAFilm @HuffPostComedy— Molotov Cocktail (@MollyCocktail) January 24, 2017 #SeanSpicerAFilm Gone with the Facts— Laura Lee (@ri0tgrrl71) January 24, 2017 #SeanSpicerAFilm

The Kids are Alt Right pic.twitter.com/HFXeBCkQzu— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) January 24, 2017 B.S. I Love You @HuffPostComedy #SeanSpicerAFilm— CK (@charley_ck14) January 24, 2017 The Kings Alternative Speech #SeanSpicerAFilm— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) January 24, 2017 La La La Land #SeanSpicerAFilm @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/J998oiz6k1— Jason Lefthand (@jasonlefthand) January 24, 2017 Say Anything. #SeanSpicerAFilm pic.twitter.com/pznLE6M416— T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) January 24, 2017 3 million ninjas……most ninjas ever #SeanSpicerAFilm— christopher morris (@CmonogoodMorris) January 24, 2017 Grosse Point Blank Expression #SeanSpicerAFilm @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/ju0V1vHAuU— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) January 24, 2017 The alternative life of pets #SeanSpicerAFilm pic.twitter.com/Qnt1MnjTlI— Pam&Fosse (@tinkerbell35721) January 24, 2017 #SeanSpicerAFilm Hidden Numbers.— Burhan Hauter (@Hauter2) January 24, 2017 W, Period #SeanSpicerAFilm @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/130ZETqYZ7— Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) January 24, 2017 The Man From Racist U.N.C.L.E. #SeanSpicerAFilm— Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) January 24, 2017 #SeanSpicerAFilm @HuffPostComedy

The Last Truthbender— TunaOfTheSky (@tunaofthesky) January 24, 2017 JAWS dropping #SeanSpicerAFilm@huffpostcomedy— Doc (@DocDarnell) January 24, 2017 B.S. I Love You @HuffPostComedy #SeanSpicerAFilm— CK (@charley_ck14) January 24, 2017 DeadPressPool #SeanSpicerAFilm— DesertWolfPS (@DesertWolfPS) January 24, 2017 See No Tax Returns, Hear No Tax Returns #SeanSpicerAFilm @HuffPostComedy— Collin (@Mavadar) January 24, 2017 Honey, I Shrunk The Crowds #SeanSpicerAFilm— CuteAnimalCalvin (@MWBRI) January 24, 2017