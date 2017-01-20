Your Mouth Doesn't Want To Hear This 'Honest' Toothpaste Ad

January 20, 2017

You may want to brush away what this “Honest” toothpaste ad from Cracked says about dental hygiene. Cracked’s tell-it-like-it-is Roger Horton (played by Jack Hunter) now has a toothpaste brand to his name in the comic sketch, but he’s not exactly a compelling spokesman. “In reality, every out of all dentists don’t care what kind of mouth goo you use,” he says. “We can call it Whitening, Tartar Control, Cavity Protection or Mega Sudsy Sparkle [Bleeping] Jesus Gel. It’s all the same.” Well that’s reassuring.   H/T Tastefully Offensive

