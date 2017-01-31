A Suspect Named Cheese Fingered In Pizza Robbery

Nobody ordered this extra cheese. A suspect by the name of Cheese is accused of robbing a pizza delivery man in Penn Township, Pennsylvania, the York Daily Record reported. Sheldon Cheese, 17, allegedly helped Logan Alexander, an 18-year-old local high school basketball star, to steal two pies and $25 from the man at gunpoint on Jan. 24. Cheese was booked Jan. 26. As of Tuesday morning, both remained in York County Prison, according to the prison roster. York County Prison Sheldon Cheese faces robbery and conspiracy charges. Cops say Cheese lured the man out of a car by knocking on the window and Alexander was waiting outside with a gun pointed at him, the Evening Sun noted. Cops found Alexander’s car near the scene with Cheese’s wallet and ID inside, and the delivery man later identified Cheese as one of the suspects. Both were charged with robbery and conspiracy, the Evening Sun said. The Huffington Post reached out to Penn Township police for comment.