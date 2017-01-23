Biting Argument Over Trump May Cost Man His Ear

A Pittsburgh man literally got an earful during an argument about President Donald Trump on Monday when he bit off another man’s ear, police said. Police said they were searching for the suspect in the Mike Tyson-style attack, which happened in the victim’s apartment around 6:45 a.m. Monday. Police said they know the identity of the assailant. Rick Wilking / Reuters The two men were reportedly arguing over President Donald Trump. Details on their argument were not released by police. The victim, a 30-year-old man whose name wasn’t released, was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital, along with a chunk of his right ear recovered by officers from the apartment, police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer told HuffPost. It wasn’t clear whether doctors would be able to reattach what she said was “a significant portion of the ear.” Schaffer said she didn’t know whether the victim was on the pro-Trump or anti-Trump side of the argument. CHECK OUT THESE RELATED STORIES BELOW: This Is The Spiked Bat You'll Need To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse Woman Bites Off Teen's Tongue During Alleged Sexual Assault Human Organs Grown In Pigs May Solve Organ Donor Shortage