Blonde Porn Star Who Organized, Participated In Teen Girl Sex Orgy Receives No Jail Time

The pretty, blonde adult star who allegedly supplied three teen girls with booze and pills before bedding them with two grown men will not see the inside of a jail cell. Bianca Byndloss, who performs under the monikers Marsha May and Bibi Miami, willfully accepted a lesser charge related to sex with a minor for the May 2014 incident, so says the Daily Mirror. By her own admission, as well as a earlier report from the Inquisitr, the now 21-year-old Florida resident transported the three girls; ages 12, 13, and 14, to a male cohort’s home where she, the teenagers, her associate, and another adult male then participated in a filmed sex orgy. Like Byndloss, the two men who participate, Bryan Yanes and Christian Hernandez, were subsequently arrested for their roles in the act, due to them both being 18 years old at the time. At a hearing for the matter on December 1, Byndloss pleaded guilty to committed child abuse, which carries a 10-year probation sentence, instead of the lengthier term she faced on the initial felony charges of lewd and lascivious battery of a child, and promoting sexual performance. Yanes and Hernandez, who also accepted the plea deal, received the same judgment: 10 years probation. @KiddChris she’s HOT!! | Bianca Byndloss aka @MARSHAXXXMAY and 2 guys accused of having sex w/ underage girls: https://t.co/KaeDuiezaG — Derek Janson (@Derek_Janson) October 28, 2015 According to court transcripts obtained by The Smoking Gun, one of Byndloss’ victims; the 13-year-old, relayed to police just what took place at the debauched get-together, explaining that all who attended the Miami-based bash got up-close and personal with one another. “Everyone pretty much had sex with everyone,” she reportedly stated. In addition, the 12-year-old also spoke to law enforcement and mentioned that most of the “party” had been recorded. “Everyone was taking pictures and recording the sex acts with their cell phones.” Several of those pictures were said to have turned up on Byndloss’ personal Instagram profile, including one where she is seen laying across the torso of the 14-year-old who was also invited, while naked. The teenager was said to have been wearing nothing but a bikini top in the now-deleted image. @KiddChris she’s HOT!! | Bianca Byndloss aka @MARSHAXXXMAY and 2 guys accused of having sex w/ underage girls: https://t.co/KaeDuiezaG — Derek Janson (@Derek_Janson) October 28, 2015 During the initial investigation, police stumbled onto a majority of the imagery taken at the Miami home via Byndloss’ phone, including alleged video recordings of her performing oral sex on the teenage girls, as well as videos of the girls doing it to one another. Photographs of the students’ zoomed-in genitalia were purportedly discovered on Yanes and Hernandez’s phones, as well as other videos of them having intercourse with the teenagers. Miami-Dade Police confirm that Byndloss still works as an adult film star, despite her legal troubles. Along with her probation, she was ordered to pay $754 in court fines. In related news, another adult film actress is hoping her fans will help her bounce back following a recent prison stint. #DonkeyOfTheDay ????: Adult Film Star Teanna Trump Starts GoFundMe Page After Release From Jail https://t.co/OxxpEadnB0 pic.twitter.com/QokGoCvKXs — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) December 15, 2016 Teanna Trump, born Keanna Nicole Jones, was collared by police in 2015 on marijuana possession charges, according to RT News. After a 5-day stay in an Oklahoma jail, Jones assumed the matter was behind her, but found herself called back in June of this year, where she was placed behind bars again for another 180 days. Following her release on December 9, the 20-year-old created a crowdfunding profile in hopes of rebuilding her life. “I was just released from prison a week ago,” she stated on Twitter. “I’m trying to get back on my feet so I can continue to please my fans. Spoil me and I’ll spoil back.” Some fans of Trump didn’t take too kindly to her call for help, with some of them demanding for her to “get a job!” However, there were some who did, up to the point of raising more than $500 toward her overall $10,000 goal. “Glad to read [you’re] a free woman now,” one supporter tweeted at Teanna. “Merry Christmas!” [Featured Image by Miami-Dade Corrections]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx